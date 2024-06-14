SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Director Sells $134,515,694.94 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SoFi Technologies Price Performance
SOFI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,592,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,931,832. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
