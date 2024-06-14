CMG Global Holdings LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.1% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,833. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.19. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $176.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.