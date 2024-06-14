iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Decreased by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $904,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 604.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 99,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 85,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,737,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $106.92. The stock had a trading volume of 348,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,882. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

