Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $532,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 841.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 89,157 shares during the period. Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,865,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after acquiring an additional 87,714 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $45.87. 222,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

