Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $4.99

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $5.10. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 2,226,237 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.18 and a beta of 2.28.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $1,149,379.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,012,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,285,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,154,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,708,673. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 358,897 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.