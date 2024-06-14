CMG Global Holdings LLC Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.59% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TCAF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 65,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,180. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $31.40.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

