Craig Hallum Raises Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target to $38.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,639. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -70.45 and a beta of 2.29.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,379,526.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,379,526.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,640.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock valued at $91,679,369. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 68,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 48.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 478,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

