Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Up to $181.05

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $181.05, but opened at $185.01. Zscaler shares last traded at $184.88, with a volume of 526,039 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of -355.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.12.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Zscaler by 463.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.