CMG Global Holdings LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 3.1% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $8.70 on Friday, reaching $528.41. The stock had a trading volume of 148,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.17. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

