IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Up to $3.55

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.63. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 614,924 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IAG. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.01.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Further Reading

