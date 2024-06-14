Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Up to $2.17

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.22. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 4,282 shares trading hands.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.02%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
