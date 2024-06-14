Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Gap Up to $17.30

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.30, but opened at $17.70. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 1,561 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $928.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Product Partners stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.91% of Capital Product Partners worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

Featured Articles

