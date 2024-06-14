SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.51

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 15790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

SPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $625.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.41.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 7.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 31,932 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 33.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

