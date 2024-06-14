MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Up to $150.81

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $150.81, but opened at $154.94. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $157.36, with a volume of 54,285 shares traded.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.76.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

