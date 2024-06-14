Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Up to $41.84

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.84, but opened at $43.05. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 194,993 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The company had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems



Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

