Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Shares Gap Up to $12.33

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $12.69. Steelcase shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 77,180 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Steelcase Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

