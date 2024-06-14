Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Gap Up to $77.01

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $77.01, but opened at $79.59. Freedom shares last traded at $84.35, with a volume of 174,528 shares trading hands.

Freedom Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Freedom

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Freedom by 37,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Freedom by 110.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Freedom in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Freedom in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

