United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $133.01

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $133.01 and last traded at $133.08, with a volume of 388500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.94 and a 200 day moving average of $149.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in United Parcel Service by 28.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 301,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,149,000 after acquiring an additional 66,995 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $2,391,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in United Parcel Service by 664.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 7,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

