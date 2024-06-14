Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Gap Up to $19.20

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.20, but opened at $20.22. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 136,616 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 10.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.48. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $359,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tutor Perini news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $211,683.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $359,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,626 shares of company stock worth $4,956,441 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 606.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 56.5% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

