National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.44

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 53249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

National Vision Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $542.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.47 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,616. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,274,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 2,063.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,226,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,672,000 after buying an additional 1,169,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,085,000 after buying an additional 654,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $7,690,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in National Vision by 859.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 361,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 324,095 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Further Reading

