QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.00

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 153436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1,871.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

