Piper Sandler Cuts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $25.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close.

DK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,238. Delek US has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. Delek US’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 627,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

