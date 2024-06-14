UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.52

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 832452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PATH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie cut UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.

UiPath Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 875.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

