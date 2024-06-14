Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.32

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 31040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

