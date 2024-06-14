Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.26

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 199373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Beyond Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Beyond, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 193,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,708.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $97,779.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 193,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,708.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,302.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 36,395 shares of company stock valued at $545,769. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth about $33,599,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $8,956,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter valued at $2,152,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Articles

