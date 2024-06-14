Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $332.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $328.00 to $332.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Get Amgen alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.35. The stock had a trading volume of 122,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,022. Amgen has a 12 month low of $218.44 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Amgen by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Amgen by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.