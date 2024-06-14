Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Short Interest Update

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tharimmune Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ THAR traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $3.56. 68,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,124. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. Tharimmune has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $163.09.

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tharimmune Company Profile

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

