The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The9 Stock Performance

Shares of The9 stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $8.95. 6,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The9 has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

