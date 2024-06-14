BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.49

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 305342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRCC shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.21.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 106,550.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 479,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 479,475 shares during the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC increased its stake in BRC by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after buying an additional 411,231 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BRC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

