Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Down 22.5% in May

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Mistras Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mistras Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 62,555 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 292,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 170,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MG. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Mistras Group Price Performance

NYSE MG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.36. 1,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. Mistras Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $9.85.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.44 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.