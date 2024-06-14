Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells 800 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $474.49 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $500.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.35, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.57.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TYL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.