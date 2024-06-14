Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Stock Price Up 14%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.54 and last traded at C$8.41. Approximately 97,810 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 78,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of C$351.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of C$164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$177.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 0.3828955 EPS for the current year.

Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neo Performance Materials

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh purchased 13,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,384.44. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh acquired 13,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,384.44. Also, Director Rahim Suleman bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$363,000.00. Insiders have purchased 90,075 shares of company stock valued at $552,208 over the last three months. 21.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

Further Reading

