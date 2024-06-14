Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Short Interest Update

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 489,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,923.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,161,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,715 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,963,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 1,790,257 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 471.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,101 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 148.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,845,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

NYSE RYAM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,392. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

