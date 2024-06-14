Short Interest in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Declines By 22.2%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Value Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:VALU traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.91. 270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567. Value Line has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Value Line’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Value Line in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Value Line

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line in the first quarter worth $346,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.