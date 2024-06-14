Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.09

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 45629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
