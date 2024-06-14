Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.09

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 45629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 566,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 153,236 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 427,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 124,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,115,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after buying an additional 271,570 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

