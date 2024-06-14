Short Interest in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Drops By 23.0%

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,800 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 494,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $111,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,118.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 90.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PGC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $382.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $31.49.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $53.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

