Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Trading Down 16.1%

Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) traded down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 171,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 68,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$12.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.59.

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.30 million.

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, a LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, a LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, for the treatment of Idiopathic Parkinson's disease; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

