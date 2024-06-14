Short Interest in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Decreases By 22.4%

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of SB Financial Group worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SB Financial Group in a report on Sunday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ SBFG traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $13.82. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.69.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

