Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.91

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 442091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, March 25th.

The company has a market cap of $689.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 1,000.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

