MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 265,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MarketWise Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MarketWise stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 7,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,973. The firm has a market cap of $418.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.50. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.46%.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. MarketWise’s payout ratio is currently 100.03%.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Activity

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 103,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $163,220.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,893,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,584.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MarketWise by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

