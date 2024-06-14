Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 123,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 398,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.50 price target on Talon Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talon Metals in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Talon Metals Price Performance

Talon Metals Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$142.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

