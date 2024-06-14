Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Short Interest Down 22.2% in May

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 418,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
THR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 421.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at $255,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Thermon Group Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Thermon Group stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.13. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.51.
About Thermon Group
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.
