Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Short Interest Down 22.2% in May

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 418,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on THR

Insider Transactions at Thermon Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

In other Thermon Group news, Director Kevin J. Mcginty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,499.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kevin J. Mcginty sold 5,000 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,499.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,910 shares of company stock worth $462,849. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 421.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at $255,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Thermon Group stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.13. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.51.

About Thermon Group

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.