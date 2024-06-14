Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF remained flat at $7.05 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

