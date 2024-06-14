Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Scully Royalty Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Scully Royalty stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.69. 111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282. Scully Royalty has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.94.
Scully Royalty Company Profile
