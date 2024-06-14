Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Scully Royalty Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Scully Royalty stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.69. 111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282. Scully Royalty has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.94.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

