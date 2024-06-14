Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.3% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $103,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOO opened at $498.65 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $500.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.85.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
