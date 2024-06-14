DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 54,432 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. 242,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,271. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

