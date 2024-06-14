MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $60.23 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $342.48 million and $8.88 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $60.23 or 0.00090102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010359 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,811.44 or 0.99949838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012474 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004912 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 59.99992831 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $10,974,829.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.