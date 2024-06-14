Dero (DERO) Trading 22.5% Lower This Week

Dero (DERO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $32.25 million and $8,086.98 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00003371 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,832.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.87 or 0.00641586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.30 or 0.00118639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00037751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.70 or 0.00259852 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00043822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00075213 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

