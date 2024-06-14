Quantum One Day Volume Reaches $1.75 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and approximately $1.75 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010359 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,811.44 or 0.99949838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012474 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004912 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00090102 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

