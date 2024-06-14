Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Volume Tops $378.72

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $750,857.32 and $378.72 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00046213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000847 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

